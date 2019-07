Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 91-100: Carson Wentz's big fall

Wentz is the first player to appear in back-to-back Top 100s, but he also fell the most spots (93) of any player. A dip in production was expected, as Wentz was coming off a torn ACL the previous December. He missed the first two games of the season while recovering and then missed the final three regular season games and two playoff games after suffering a back injury. Still, Wentz finished with 21 touchdowns and 3,074 passing yards in 11 games and was rewarded with the most guaranteed money in NFL history. Nick Foles is off to Jacksonville, so questions about Foles vs. Wentz are gone in Philly. Now, the pressure is on Wentz to stay healthy and perform.