Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 91-100: Carson Wentz's big fall



The youngest Watt brother makes his first appearance in the Top 100 after a strong sophomore campaign. Watt ranked third in the league with seven forced fumbles in 2018, one behind his older brother, J.J., and eighth in the league with 13.0 sacks. The second-year pro should be a mainstay in the Top 100 if he keeps on his current trajectory. J.J. similarly missed the cut in his rookie year before jumping to No. 5 in Year 2. T.J. isn't on that level, clearly, but making the list this early in his career bodes well for the future.