Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 30-21: Odell Beckham rises

Last year was a humbling season for Ramsey. In 2017, Jacksonville was a shiny new toy that everyone wanted to play with. Led by Ramsey, who was one of the best corners in football, their defense was young and exciting -- and a few plays away from a Super Bowl . The shine wore off in 2018. The Jags' defense was still stout, finishing fifth overall compared to second in 2017. But Ramsey's numbers regressed slightly and the Blake Bortles-led offense stumbled. Ramsey is still a top corner in the league, but he's got competition at the top. If Nick Foles can make some of his Philly magic happen in Jacksonville this season, Ramsey will have a chance to show everyone just how good he is.