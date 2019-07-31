Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 10-1: Aaron Donald takes No. 1 spot



Here's that Mahomes guy we've been talking about. Mahomes blew past any expectations the league had for him during his debut season -- 50 touchdowns, 5,097 yards and an MVP trophy. He established himself as a top quarterback in the NFL. No other quarterback in the league can make the no-look, on the run passes that Mahomes makes -- especially during a game. In those ways, he's changing the way people look at the quarterback position. Mahomes can get out of the pocket and run if he needs to, but he has exceptional pocket awareness and rarely runs when he doesn't have to. At just 23 years old, Showtime has all the tools to be the best quarterback in football for a long, long time.