Top 100 Players of 2019, Nos. 40-31: Young safeties shine

A change of scenery in 2015 changed the course of Hicks' career. He was traded from New Orleans to New England that fall, and subsequently earned a huge payday from the Bears the ensuing offseason. Hicks was solid with the Saints and Patriots , but he became a new player under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Hicks has had seven or more sacks each of his three seasons in Chicago and set a new career high in tackles each year. Fangio is off to Denver, so it'll be interesting to see how Hicks performs in 2019. This is his first Top 100 appearance, and if he keeps improving as he has each year in Chicago, it won't be his last.