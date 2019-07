2019 NFL season: Aaron Donald headlines top 10 pass rushers

Jones couldn't be more opposite physically from Aaron Donald , but the 6-6, 310-pound defensive tackle was nearly as productive in 2018. The fourth-year Chief uses athleticism and power to create a fast and steady leg drive to power through blockers -- oftentimes while going against double teams. The way Jones splits double-teams and powers through guards without relying on a counter move reminds me of former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Trevor Pryce, whom I used to play against in the late 2000s. The two players are similar in size and have incredibly consistent power to slice through an offensive line like a bulldozer cuts through dirt.Another thing that makes Jones so valuable to the Chiefs ' defense is how he affects the quarterback regardless of whether he gets a sack or not. Because of his ability to push an offensive lineman back into the passer's lap, which disrupts the quarterback's vision and normal throwing motion, Jones impacts nearly every pass play -- it just might not always register on the stat sheet.