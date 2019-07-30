2019 NFL season: Aaron Donald headlines top 10 pass rushers



After injuries sidelined him for a majority of the 2016 and '17 seasons, Watt returned to form in 2018 by recording 16 sacks (second in the NFL, only to Aaron Donald). When all is said and done regarding his career, Watt will be remembered for having one of the best swim moves of all time. His motor is unparalleled in today's NFL, and the 30-year-old's unpredictability and effort are what make him one of the greatest defensive ends to ever play the game.