Nick Foles, Le'Veon Bell among top free agent signings of 2019

The Jets have fielded one 1,000-yard rusher in the past six seasons -- and it's no coincidence that also marked the last time they posted a winning record ( Chris Ivory totaled 1,070 yards in New York's 10-6 2015 campaign). New head coach Adam Gase didn't hesitate to pound the rock in this three seasons with the Dolphins when his running back was hot, and one can envision the same scenario with Bell in New York. The two-time All-Pro will ideally be able to take some pressure off Sam Darnold as the young QB continues to develop in Year 2 and ease the burden on a defense that ranked 25th in 2018. It will be interesting to see how Bell performs after missing all of 2018 as part of a contract dispute with the Steelers . I think he'll probably be a bit rusty at first, but he'll have the preseason to get back in the swing of it. Plus, he's a pretty good football player. Even taking into account his year off, Bell still ranks in the top five in yards from scrimmage (7,996) in the NFL since entering the league in 2013.