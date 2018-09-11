Offensive player rankings, Week 2: Aaron Rodgers electrifies

Two seasons later, the offense is more "Dak-friendly" and has gotten away from Zeke. This is the biggest mistake the Cowboys could make in terms of the offense, and we saw the repercussions over the weekend. Dak finished 19-of-29 passing for 170 yards and no TDs and was sacked six times. Even without center Travis Frederick -- who was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome -- in the mix, Dallas still has an above-average offensive line that is very capable of spearheading a dynamic run game. You just have to commit to it. In the first half, the Cowboys ran the ball seven(!) times. That is absurd to me. I don't care if the defense loads the box every down to stop Zeke, he's the kind of back who can handle it. LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson ran against loaded boxes their entire careers and were still very successful. Instead, the Cowboys chose to throw in most of those situations, feeding into Carolina's defensive plan. And honestly, if the game plan vs. Dallas is as easy as putting one more guy into the box to force Dak to make a play, it's going to be a long year in Big D.