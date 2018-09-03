Cowboys plan to keep OL Travis Frederick on roster

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to keep center Travis Frederick on the initial 53-player roster after the weekend's roster trimmings didn't surprise when considering executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated last week it could happen.

But now there could be a timeline of a return for Frederick, who revealed on Aug. 22 that he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The Cowboys are planning to keep Frederick on the 53-man roster in lieu of injured reserve with hopes of him returning before the middle of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Frederick, a 2016 first-team All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowler, remains out indefinitely, but the Cowboys have options on how to proceed while closely monitoring his health.

In the meantime, Dallas has depth after keeping nine offensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster, including backup center Joe Looney, who projects to start the season in Frederick's place.

The Cowboys also made a move ahead of the weekend's roster cuts to bolster the interior offensive line by trading cornerback Charvarius Ward to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for guard Parker Ehinger.