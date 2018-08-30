Stephen Jones: 'Boys looking at options for safety, OL

The Dallas Cowboys are set to enter the regular season with depth concerns on the offensive line and the safety position.

Executive president Stephen Jones channeled his inner Tom Clancy while making it clear Wednesday that the Cowboys are keeping options open with both position groups.

"We're on the Hunt for Red October there," Jones said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys' depth at the center position will be tested given the uncertainty surrounding four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick, who is out indefinitely after being recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Jones said Frederick will be on the initial 53-man roster after the upcoming weekend roster trimmings, a move that provides the Cowboys choices during the regular season.

"There's always the option of IR, and then he can be one of two to return -- if we wanted to go with that," Jones said, via the Cowboys' official website. "We may just keep him on the roster. That's still very much an option."

With Frederick sidelined, the Cowboys will lean on Joe Looney and Jones provided glowing remarks on the backup center.

"We feel good about Joe," Jones said, via the Morning News. "I think we do, I think the personnel group does. The coaches do. And more importantly I think [quarterback] Dak [Prescott] really feels good working with him."

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are dealing with injuries to safeties Xavier Woods (hamstring) and Kavon Frazier (shoulder).

Speculation built throughout the offseason on the Cowboys making a move to acquire Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who enters the final year of his contract .

Jones, however, quickly pointed out there hasn't been recent talks with Seattle.

"No," Jones said. "Not lately."

Nevertheless, the Cowboys have time to bolster depth along the offensive line and on the back end of coverage.

Numerous players around the league will need new homes in the coming days once teams begin the process of establishing initial 53-man roster ahead of the regular season, and a player or two could catch the Cowboys' eye as a potential fit.

"We're certainly looking for interior offensive linemen as well as the safety position," Jones said. "It's no secret. If we can find something that makes sense, we want to improve our football team."