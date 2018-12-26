Offensive player rankings, Week 17: Lamar Jackson in ideal spot

Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts desperately needed to upgrade the offensive line to better protect Andrew Luck, who has been plagued by shoulder injuries the last two seasons. Now, Luck at times held on to the ball too long, and certainly didn't do himself any favors by often subjecting himself to big hits when he scrambled. But there's no question the Colts' No. 1 priority in the draft was to add a top-tier talent on the O-line to keep their biggest investment on the field all season. The Colts definitely hit the jackpot, landing the best offensive lineman in the 2018 class. Nelson has teamed well with the other two first-rounders on the Colts' O-line, center Ryan Kelly and tackle Anthony Castonzo, to help solidify a unit that ranks 10th in pass blocking and fifth in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.