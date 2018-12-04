Offensive player rankings, Week 14: Three fits for Packers' job

Now, the front office is under a lot of pressure to bring in the right fit as McCarthy's replacement. Packers CEO Mark Murphy said on Monday that Rodgers is "free to talk to us and provide input, but he won't be part of the process." I get that; the Packers want to send a message that no one is above the team, and they also want to establish that they're thinking long-term with this hire. But considering Rodgers is under contract through 2023, I think they're making a big mistake by not including him in the hiring process, knowing he can make a coach's job extremely easy -- and/or extremely difficult -- based on his comfort level and opinion of whoever is calling plays.