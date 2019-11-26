Offensive player rankings, Week 13: Drew Brees delivers again

Great athletes are often defined by how they play in big moments. Some players tense up or fear making a mistake, while others look for opportunities. Brees is the latter, coming through in the clutch every time. He never looks rattled, and it's because I believe he and head coach Sean Payton have the entire two-minute offense planned before taking the field. This pair is very certain about who gets the ball and when. There's no scrambling by Brees, and now that I think of it, I don't think I've ever seen Payton frantically flipping the card on the sideline.