Offensive player rankings, Week 10: Five most CLUTCH QBs

4) Patrick Mahomes: The second-year pro is a younger version of Rodgers. Although Mahomes isn't as accurate or consistent, he has a bigger arm and more play-making ability. I know what you're thinking: Wait! A stronger arm and more play-making ability than Aaron "Hail Mary" Rodgers? Yes! We've seen his 80-yard heaves from the past and what he's been able to do in Kansas City as a first-year starter. His talent and ability check all of the boxes, but the one thing I love most about this kid is he is absolutely fearless. There's no situation he is afraid of, and I want that in my quarterback if the game is on the line -- win or lose.