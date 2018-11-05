Bengals WR A.J. Green will not need toe surgery

A.J. Green's status with a toe injury remains up in the air coming off a bye.

On the plus side, Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters Monday that Green will not need surgery, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. On the negative, Lewis did not provide a timetable for the receiver's return.

Green missed Monday's practice after suffering a toe injury in the team's Week 8 win. He was spotted in a walking boot during the bye week and visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

Avoiding surgery is a positive outcome, with Lewis adding Green will be "fine" in the long run. Still, the receiver's status remains vague this week. Despite the semi-positivity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Green is not expected to be available Sunday against the blazing New Orleans Saints. RapSheet adds Green should be week to week post Sunday's game.

Perhaps in anticipation of missing its go-to target, the Bengals promoted rookie receiver Auden Tate from the practice squad on Monday.