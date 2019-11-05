Offensive player rankings, Week 10: Best off-schedule passers

2) Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: As I mentioned in Wilson's blurb, Rodgers is a regular at buying time with his legs, and he has a plan (or two) when plays break down. Former Packers receiver James Jones has said previously that Rodgers only really trusts certain receivers, so he'll hold the ball and dance in the pocket until his target is open. And it's a known fact that the Packers will practice off-schedule plays with receivers, defensive backs and linebackers -- but no linemen -- during 7-on-7 drills, where Rodgers won't throw the ball on time and roll out of the pretend pocket to teach his receivers to move toward him and where to run when the play goes off-schedule. It's obvious that the Packers practice this, because Rodgers has routine success when improvising and extends plays more than any other quarterback in the league, as 19.5 percent of Rodgers' pass attempts are on extended plays (when the time to throw is 4-plus seconds), per Next Gen Stats. (Wilson is second in extended plays, with a rate of 15.4 percent.) One more quality that is underappreciated is Rodgers' spatial awareness in the pocket. He keeps his eyes downfield and rarely looks at the defensive linemen when improvising, but is still able to move and evade pressure.