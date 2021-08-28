NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2021': Five things the voters got wrong

As quarterbacks drive interest in this league, so too do they drive fascination with and anger at this annual tradition. There are many issues to be had with the QB rankings in the Top 100 Players. Why is Russell Wilson, an MVP candidate for much of the 2020 season, out of the top 10, falling 10 spots from last year to No. 12? I won't even get into Deshaun Watson (No. 18) and the troubling situation surrounding the Texans QB. Why is Baker Mayfield (No. 71) in front of Ryan Tannehill (No. 83)? But the major beef I have is not with where a signal-caller was slotted, but why he didn't even make the cut. I'm talking, of course, about Dak Prescott.

Through the first four games of 2020, the Cowboys QB had completed 68 percent of his passes, was averaging 422.5 passing yards per game and was #ONPACE to break the single-season passing mark by nearly 1,300 yards. Then he fractured his ankle in Week 5 and was lost for the remainder of the season, so lost that his peers apparently forgot about him when voting time came around. Shame. Shame. Shame. The Cowboys had enough belief in Prescott that mid-rehab they rewarded him with a $160 million contract. But on the 2021 Top 100, Prescott, who was No. 46 in 2020 (still low at that time, trust me, I have receipts), fell all the way out of the ranking. This is the Top 100 Players of 2021, right? Not the Guys Whose Highlights Were All Over 'The Aftermath' in December?