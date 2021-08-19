Around the NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

Published: Aug 19, 2021 at 02:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The NFL is a cold business, and although the outdoor temperatures at training camps would say otherwise, August is its coldest when it comes to roster cuts.

Longtime Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach learned that the hard way when the NFL's second-oldest player was let go Tuesday on his 40th birthday.

But at least Lions coach Dan Campbell recognizes it.

"There's no way to sugarcoat that. I'm an a------, so that's about the best way to put it," Campbell said, per the Detroit Free Press.

Muhlbach was approaching his 18th season in the NFL having played 260 career games, all with the Lions, ranking second in franchise history. He earned the second of his two Pro Bowl nods in 2018, but the reality is that this likely didn't come as a complete shock to Muhlbach.

Competing with a long snapper 12 years his junior in Scott Daly﻿, Muhlbach had to have been at least pondering the end of his NFL career. And, of course, no position in football is more expendable from a salary cap standpoint than the long snapper, evidenced by the fact that Muhlbach has been signing one-year contracts for the minimum salary since 2013.

"There's no way around (the business side of the NFL) really," Campbell said. "Yeah, you can say there is, but ultimately that falls on me, it's my fault. And Don's a hell of a dude. That sucks, but it is what it is."

Campbell's reality was about roster spots, and rules that govern how many of them teams can have as they whittle down their numbers toward the beginning of the season. Teams had until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to trim rosters to 85 players.

"There was a number of moves like with Nick (Williams) that was coming down the wire, to get him back from COVID reserve and the linebacker and then (signing) the quarterback (Jordan Ta'amu) because of where we were at there and it just, once again, it's putting a strain," Campbell said. "You're looking for that (roster) spot and unfortunately it has to be on his birthday and it stinks."

Yes, it does.

But a 17-year NFL career doesn't.

Related Content

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson undergoing MRI on Achilles after being carted off during practice

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
news

Steelers WR James Washington aims to demonstrate worth amid reports of trade request

Steelers WR James Washington isn't exactly denying the rumors of a trade request, but the fourth-year wideout maintains his love for the city as he hopes to carve out a role within a deep WR room.
news

Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

The Packers will sport a uniform inspired by the team's kits from 1950-1953, the club announced Thursday. Green Bay will wear these special throwbacks for one game only, its Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. embraces Mike Zimmer's stern approach after blowout preseason loss

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, TE Irv Smith Jr. spoke about coach Mike Zimmer's hard-nosed interview during halftime of the Vikings' preseason loss to the Broncos. 
news

Raiders pleased to see Hunter Renfrow receive attention after beating Jalen Ramsey in joint practice

Hunter Renfrow﻿ reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey, during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday.
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith, who returned from heart surgery, announces retirement

Vikings LB Cam Smith, who missed all of the 2020 season due to heart surgery, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, via social media. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW