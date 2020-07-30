NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020': Five things the voters got wrong

2. Players way too low on Myles Garrett

I dunno when these polls were taken -- I'm not privy to that information and have been locked in my apartment for five months -- but my guess is most of them were conducted after Nov. 14, 2019. That's when Garrett, the defensive face of the Browns franchise, ripped Steelers QB Mason Rudolph's helmet off and struck him in the head with it late in a Thursday night blowout win for Cleveland. The reckless, misguided act led to a suspension that cost Garrett the final six games of the 2019 season. Now, I don't know why the players voted the way they did when it came to the Browns DE. Perhaps it was because of his violent outburst. Maybe it was because he wasn't on the field late in the season. Regardless, he suffered a 31-point drop in the Top 100 ranking, going from No. 49 in 2019 to No. 80 this year. Garrett was on pace for a career-best 16-sack season before he was suspended, good for third in the league. If this is an example of players policing their own, it's a weird flex, but OK. All I know is this ranking won't stand the test of time. Garrett was a top-five pass rusher in 2019 and worthy of a 30-slot rise, not fall, in an objective, performance-based ranking. (Meanwhile, and this is beside or barely related to the point, Jadeveon Clowney, who had one standout performance on national TV -- Week 10 vs. San Francisco -- in a subpar three-sack season, is No. 41 and a 22-point riser.) Not that Garrett minds much; he has 125 million reasons, 100 million of which are guaranteed reasons, to frankly not give a damn.