NFL Top 100 Players of 2019: Five things the voters got wrong

The underlying bias in this exercise is that certain players are boosted by their team's overall performance. Would second-year safety Derwin James be so high on this list (the second-best safety at No. 31 overall, one slot behind Eddie Jackson) if the Chargers hadn't tied for the AFC's best record at 12-4? Is Derrick Henry even on this list if Tennessee hadn't been a playoff contender (or if the Titans hadn't caught the flailing Jaguars flat-footed on a short week)? The same argument can be made in the opposite direction. Great players can be penalized for their teams' substandard seasons. Take Ryan as the clearest example. His numbers from 2018 are almost identical to those of his 2016 MVP campaign -- and yet, due to Atlanta's major injury issues and missing the postseason, Ryan dropped 40 spots from No. 29 last summer to 69. And then, what about Roethlisberger and Russ, who put up stellar statistical seasons, only to have their clubs fall short either before or in the postseason and see themselves drop 26 and 14 spots, respectively? Quarterback is the single hardest position to master in football, and maybe sports. And yet these three multi-time Pro Bowlers lose stock in the eyes of their colleagues because their clubs weren't in the title game. Yeah, football is a team sport, but this list -- the Top 100 Players list -- is all about celebrating individual accomplishment. So celebrate individual accomplishment!