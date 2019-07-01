NFL's most indispensable offensive players for the 2019 season

The Falcons had a down season in 2018, finishing below .500 for the first time in Dan Quinn's tenure. But don't blame Julio, who eclipsed 1,400 receiving yards for the fifth straight year (hauling in 113 balls for 1,677 yards). Through the years, some folks have dwelled on the freakish athlete's low touchdown totals, but A) that's more on Atlanta's approach in the red zone and B) Jones notched a respectable eight scores last season. And look for Julio's numbers to be even more eye-popping this fall, with Dirk Koetter back calling the plays.