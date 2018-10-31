2018 NFL midseason predictions: MVP, Rookie of the Year, more

With the 2018 NFL season at its midpoint, our analysts revisit their preseason predictions on individual award winners. Check back later this week for playoff and Super Bowl picks.

Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Gil Brandt, Reggie Bush, David Carr, Charley Casserly, Jeffri Chadiha, Cynthia Frelund, Dan Hanzus, Elliot Harrison, Daniel Jeremiah, James Jones, Maurice Jones-Drew, Shaun O'Hara, Adam Rank, Adam Schein, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Herbie Teope, Jim Trotter, Reggie Wayne.

Most Valuable Player

1. Patrick Mahomes (10 votes: Battista, Bush, Carr, Chadiha, Hanzus, Harrison, Jeremiah, Rank, Schein, Shook)

2. Todd Gurley (6 votes: Bergman, Brandt, Jones, Jones-Drew, Trotter, Wayne)

3. Drew Brees (4 votes: Frelund, O'Hara, Sessler, Teope)

4. Tom Brady (1 vote: Casserly)

Why Reggie Bush chose Patrick Mahomes: Every year, the player who gets this award not only puts up huge numbers, but elevates his teammates in the process. That's exactly what we're seeing from Mahomes, who seems virtually unstoppable right now, and he's having fun in the process.

Offensive Player of the Year

1. Patrick Mahomes (10 votes: Brandt, Casserly, Chadiha, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, O'Hara, Rank, Sessler, Trotter, Wayne)

2. Todd Gurley (6 votes: Battista, Bergman, Frelund, Harrison, Schein, Shook)

3. Drew Brees (2 votes: Bush, Teope)

T-4. Melvin Gordon (1 vote: Jones)

T-4. Philip Rivers (1 vote: Jeremiah)

T-4. Adam Thielen (1 vote: Carr)

Why Judy Battista chose Todd Gurley: He is simply the engine for the NFL's only undefeated team. Gurley has scored 15 scrimmage touchdowns, the most in the NFL this season. And he ALSO leads the league in scrimmage yards (1,151), rushing yards (800), rushing touchdowns (11) and touches (200).

Defensive Player of the Year

1. Aaron Donald (13 votes: Battista, Bergman, Brandt, Carr, Hanzus, Harrison, Jeremiah, Jones-Drew, O'Hara, Schein, Shook, Trotter, Wayne)

T-2. Khalil Mack (4 votes: Bush, Jones, Rank, Sessler)

T-2. J.J. Watt (4 votes: Casserly, Chadiha, Frelund, Teope)



Why Maurice Jones-Drew chose Aaron Donald: Donald has 10 sacks in the last five games. Are you kidding?! The Rams defensive tackle is affecting the game from the interior like we've never seen before. With the win, he joins J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor as the only players to win DPOY in back-to-back years.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

1. Saquon Barkley (16 votes: Battista, Bergman, Brandt, Carr, Casserly, Chadiha, Frelund, Hanzus, Jones, Jones-Drew, O'Hara, Rank, Shook, Teope, Trotter, Wayne)

T-2. Phillip Lindsay (2 votes: Jeremiah, Sessler)

T-2. Calvin Ridley (2 votes: Bush, Harrison)

4. Quenton Nelson (1 vote: Schein)

Why Jeffri Chadiha chose Saquon Barkley: That lousy Giants offensive line hasn't stopped Barkley from flashing superstar potential. He's been one of the few positives on a team going nowhere.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

T-1. Derwin James (7 votes: Frelund, Harrison, Jeremiah, Jones, Schein, Teope, Wayne)

T-1. Denzel Ward (7 votes: Bush, Carr, Jones-Drew, Rank, Sessler, Shook, Trotter)

3. Darius Leonard (6 votes: Battista, Bergman, Brandt, Casserly, Chadiha, O'Hara)

4. Leighton Vander Esch (1 vote: Hanzus)

Why Reggie Wayne chose Derwin James: The Chargers got a steal when they drafted James at No. 17 overall, and he hasn't wasted any time proving his worth. Through seven games, the safety has done nearly everything for Gus Bradley's defense: 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one INT. If he continues to make big plays, he'll have no problem taking this hardware home.

Comeback Player of the Year

1. Andrew Luck (12 votes: Battista, Bergman, Carr, Harrison, Jeremiah, Jones-Drew, Rank, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Trotter, Wayne)

2. J.J. Watt (6 votes: Bush, Casserly, Chadiha, Jones, O'Hara, Teope)

3. Adrian Peterson (2 votes: Brandt, Hanzus)

4. Aaron Rodgers (1 vote: Frelund)



Why Adam Schein chose Andrew Luck: After missing all of last season, Luck is back -- physically and mentally -- and it is amazing for the NFL. He's making all the throws, completing 66 percent of his passes and currently ranking top 10 in the league in passing yards with 2,187. Luck's getting needed protection and balance. A healthy Andrew Luck is great for this sport.

Coach of the Year

1. Sean McVay (10 votes: Bergman, Chadiha, Jeremiah, Rank, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Teope, Trotter, Wayne)

2. Andy Reid (9 votes: Battista, Brandt, Bush, Carr, Casserly, Harrison, Jones, Jones-Drew, O'Hara)

T-3. Sean Payton (1 vote: Frelund)

T-3. Ron Rivera (1 vote: Hanzus)



Why Daniel Jeremiah chose Sean McVay: This is an easy choice. McVay has established a winning culture built on aggressiveness and creativity.