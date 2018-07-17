NFL's most indispensable offensive players: Ezekiel Elliott on top

When he's on the field, Gordon makes everyone's life easier on offense: from the quarterback to the running backs to the receivers to the tight ends. He's a fundamental piece. Yes, his All-Pro season of 2013 came a half-decade ago. But remember what he did last season? Remember when he returned in December for his first NFL action since 2014? In his first game back, he snagged four balls for 85 yards. In his second game, he scored. And in the season finale, he piled up 115 yards on four catches. The 27-year-old's still got it.