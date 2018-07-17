The Schein Nine

NFL's most indispensable offensive players: Ezekiel Elliott on top

Published: Jul 17, 2018 at 05:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

Indispensable. It's an adjective describing something that's "absolutely necessary."

So, who are the most indispensable offensive players in the NFL? I'm really glad you/I asked.

But first, a few ground rules ...

1) I OMITTED QUARTERBACKS FROM CONSIDERATION. QB IS THE MOST IMPORTANT POSITION IN TEAM SPORTS. AND I DIDN'T WANT TO MAKE THIS LIST A STRAIGHT QUARTERBACK RANKING. WE HAVE ENOUGH OF THOSE IN THIS WORLD. THUS, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY QBS BELOW. DON'T @ ME.

2) THIS IS NOT A PLAYER RANKING. IT'S ABOUT WHO IS MOST IMPERATIVE AND INVALUABLE TO HIS OWN ROSTER. WHO CARRIES THE MOST WEIGHT IN DECIDING HIS TEAM'S 2018 FATE? SO, YES, I DO THINK JULIO JONES IS A BETTER WIDE RECEIVER THAN JOSH GORDON, DESPITE WHAT THE ORDER BELOW SAYS.

Sorry for yelling. But I provide this list in the dog days of summer every offseason, and reader comprehension -- particularly when it comes to the ground rules -- is an annual problem. Maybe incorporating all caps, bold and ital will help.

So, here we go!

Remember: It's not a player ranking ... and quarterbacks are ineligible ... but here are the nine most indispensable offensive players in the NFL today:

1) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

In the walk-up to the 2016 NFL Draft, I lobbied hardfor Dallas to pick Zeke at No. 4 overall. I called it a move that would give the Cowboys the NFC East. And it did -- even after Tony Romo was hurt in the preseason.

Last year, Elliott's impending six-game suspension -- which ended up actually taking place in November/December -- cast a dark shadow over the entire season. In a related story, Dallas missed the playoffs.

Elliott makes Dak Prescott, not the other way around. Elliott controls the clock and preserves Dallas' defense. As a rookie, Elliott carved up the opposition for a league-high 1,631 rushing yards and scored 16 times. In Year 2, he averaged an NFL-best 98.3 rushing yards per game over 10 contests. He's special. And absolutely necessary to this imperfect Cowboys bunch.

With Zeke covering up areas of deficiency, double-digit wins is the expectation in Dallas. Without him, the Cowboys will be watching football in January.

2) David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Like Elliott in Dallas, Johnson's value to Arizona became quite clear during his abbreviated campaign last fall.

In 2016, Johnson led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,118) and touchdowns (20), while the Cardinals ranked sixth in scoring and ninth in total offense. In 2017, Johnson missed nearly the entire season with a wrist injury, and Arizona dropped to 25th in scoring and 22nd in total offense. No coincidence there.

Johnson is a Swiss Army Knife superstar. Earlier this offseason on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein On Sports," the Cards back said he expects 1,500 yards running and 1,000 receiving. I'm not going to bet against him.

Johnson's presence in the backfield will allow Arizona to break in rookie QB Josh Rosen. And simply put, David Johnson puts the Cardinals in the conversation.

3) Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

Sure, by the end of last season, Gronkowski seemed beat up physically and mentally. But make no mistake: He is not only a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but still the best tight end in the NFL. And with Danny Amendola in Miami, Brandin Cooks on the Rams and Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games, Tom Brady needs Gronk more than ever.

There's a lot of stuff swirling around Foxborough right now: a reported cooling of the Brady-Belichick relationship, the Alex Guerrero drama, potential trader's remorse with Jimmy Garoppolo, the Malcolm ButlerSuper Bowl mystery. But one thing remains undeniably true: When No. 87's right, he's a force of nature who has no equal in the NFL today. The Pats need that in 2018.

4) DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

"Nuk" remains underrated on the national stage, but he's certainly not underappreciated by the Texans or their fans. Through his first five NFL seasons, Hopkins has averaged the following per-year figures: 83 catches for 1,173 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers are impressive enough on their own -- but then you think of the Clown Car O' Quarterbacks Houston has rolled out during that span, and that stat line becomes eye-popping.

Yes, Hopkins finally did get stability at the position last season in the form of Deshaun Watson, but it was only temporary, thanks to Watson's torn ACL. In Watson's last five starts, though, Hopkins notched seven of his NFL-high 13 touchdown grabs. (Yes, Hopkins did lead the league in receiving touchdowns -- did you know that?)

Hopefully, 2018 is the start of something special on a full-time basis, with Hopkins and Watson teaming up to terrify defenses. Hopkins lets the young QB show off his talent. Hopkins lifts the Texans' offense -- and the team, as a whole.

5) Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff deserves all the credit in the world for his growth in Year 2. Head coach Sean McVay deserves all the credit in the world for being a brilliant offensive guru.

But Gurley's the motor here.

The 2017 Offensive Player of the Year barreled his way to 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, while also adding 64 receptions for 788 yards and six more scores. Talk about an all-purpose back!

6) Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

I always struggle putting a Steeler on this list, because it's very difficult to separate Brown and Le'Veon Bell. Each has a legit claim to being the best NFL player at his position. But Brown has been the model of consistency and domination. Just look at these last five seasons of work:

2013: 110 catches, 1,499 yards, 8 TDs.
2014: 129 catches, 1,698 yards, 13 TDs.
2015: 136 catches, 1,834 yards, 10 TDs.
2016: 106 catches, 1,284 yards, 12 TDs.
2017: 101 catches, 1,533 yards, 9 TDs.

Those are video-game numbers. And last year, he legitimately thrust himself into the MVP conversation -- as a wide receiver! -- with his out-of-this-universe play in the fourth quarter.

7) Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns

Now, before your head explodes, read my intro again. Review what indispensable means to me. That's Josh Gordon.

If Gordon stays on the right path and plays 16 games, the Browns are in the playoff hunt and finish second in the AFC North. If he doesn't, they are the Browns.

When he's on the field, Gordon makes everyone's life easier on offense: from the quarterback to the running backs to the receivers to the tight ends. He's a fundamental piece. Yes, his All-Pro season of 2013 came a half-decade ago. But remember what he did last season? Remember when he returned in December for his first NFL action since 2014? In his first game back, he snagged four balls for 85 yards. In his second game, he scored. And in the season finale, he piled up 115 yards on four catches. The 27-year-old's still got it.

8) Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

He's a star and an absolute freak. But Jones scored just three touchdowns last season. Also, the Falcons did draft Calvin Ridley, and they do have one of the game's best backfield duos in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. So, Julio's spot on this list is a tad lower than in prior years.

All that said, the Falcons have a fair and simple goal this season: Hosting Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. That cannot happen sans Jones.

9) Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Mark Ingram's suspension cemented the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's place on this list. New Orleans is a team with the highest of hopes in 2018, so a good start to the season is crucial. And given that Drew Brees isn't getting any younger, Kamara will get a healthy workload early -- and throughout the season.

This cat does it all, in and out of the backfield, as evidenced by his 728 rushing yards and 826 receiving yards in Year 1. He averaged a whopping 6.1 yards per carry as a rookie and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 running back (behind only Gurley).

ADDITIONAL NOTES

-- Leonard Fournette was No. 10.

-- I don't know if Odell Beckham Jr. is healthy, and I don't consider the Giants a playoff team. So that kinda skews the indispensability. Not to mention, Saquon Barkley is a huge value for the Giants.

-- I love Le'Veon Bell. I wish he had received a long-term deal. Now? Who knows when he's going to show up ...

-- I don't think there's an offensive lineman worthy of placement above.

-- A.J. Green fell off the list for the first time in years, because I don't think Cincy is going anywhere. So the indispensability is null and void.

-- I couldn't separate Travis Kelce from Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill in K.C.

-- I bet Christian McCaffrey finds his way onto this list next year.

-- I love Keenan Allen, but he ran into a receiver logjam.

-- Mike Evans is special. I'm not buying the Bucs.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson among discounted players I still believe in

Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green and Patrick Peterson have plenty of doubters these days, but one man remains optimistic. Adam Schein spotlights nine notable players he still believes in.
news

Daniel Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. among NFL's make-or-break players in 2021

We're still five months away from the 2021 NFL season, but with all the offseason wheeling and dealing, Adam Schein can't help but think forward to the coming campaign. Check out his list of nine make-or-break players.
news

NFL free-agent signings/trades that'll have biggest impact on 2021 season

A week into the new league year, movement across the NFL has come fast and furious. So, of all the players who changed teams thus far, who'll have the biggest impact in 2021? Adam Schein spotlights nine moves.
news

Dak Prescott's new contract with Cowboys: Biggest winners in Dallas and across the NFL

Our long national nightmare is over. Dak Prescott finally -- deservedly -- got a long-term deal from the Cowboys. Adam Schein spotlights the biggest winners from this development, in Dallas and across the NFL.
news

NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: What was Matt LaFleur thinking?

The beat goes on for Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, but what on earth was Matt LaFleur thinking? In this edition of the Schein Nine, Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Championship Sunday.
news

NFL Divisional Round aftermath: Aaron Rodgers most talented QB ever? Chiefs in trouble?

Is Aaron Rodgers the most talented quarterback ever? Are the defending champion Chiefs in trouble? Could it get any better than this Championship Sunday lineup? Adam Schein tackles Divisional Round fallout in a game of fact or fiction.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Browns, Bills head winners; Frank Reich, Mike Vrabel among losers

The NFL's first ever Super Wild Card Weekend was true to its name: super and wild. Who were the biggest winners? The unequivocal losers? Adam Schein provides the answers in this edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL Week 16 winners and losers: Steelers bounce back, Raiders complete collapse

Who deserves Coach of the Year? Is the MVP race over? What on earth has happened to the No. 15 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft? Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Week 16.
news

Ranking NFL teams most likely to win Super Bowl LV

Who are the true Super Bowl contenders? With the 2020 NFL regular season winding down, Adam Schein ranks the nine teams most likely to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the evening of Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL truths confirmed in Week 14: Bills are the real deal, Taysom Hill's not the answer

NFL Week 14 provided great clarity for Adam Schein, who spotlights nine truths that were confirmed on Sunday. Who is Kansas City's biggest AFC threat? Is Taysom Hill viable? Which team NEEDS a coaching change? Get the answers right here!
news

NFL Week 13 winners and losers: Baker Mayfield balls, Bears in free fall

Did anyone enjoy a better Sunday than Baker Mayfield? Is this bottom for the slumping Chicago Bears? Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Patrick Mahomes the clear MVP? Browns legit? Buccaneers broken?

In this edition of the Schein Nine, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction as we head down the home stretch of the 2020 regular season. Is Patrick Mahomes the clear MVP? Are the Browns legit? Are the Buccaneers broken beyond repair?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW