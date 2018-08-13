NFL preseason winners and losers: Rookie QBs define Week 1

Nothing that happened in this first full preseason week was ultimately too earth-shattering. (Although Mayfield's electricity was close -- if he backs it up.) Allen earned himself a few more reps with the first team in Sunday's practice, yet Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron are continuing to get the lion's share. Rosen and Jackson are locked into backup roles. Darnold only completed 5.3 yards per attempt and led the Jets to one score on seven drives, but the preseason isn't about box scores. It's about Darnold stepping up in the pocket to deliver a scoring strike on third-and-long in a half-filled stadium and breaking down the papier-mache walls in the heart of any hardened Jets fan not daring to believe they may have finally found The One.