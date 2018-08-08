Raiders want Donald Penn to take 'small pay cut'

For the second straight summer, Donald Penn's contract is the focus of conversation at Raiders camp.

The left tackle, currently sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while recovering from Lisfranc surgery, has been asked to take a "small pay cut," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the news.

Rapoport added it's unclear whether Penn would take a pay cut. If Penn chooses not to do so, the Raiders could release Penn or trade him to a tackle-needy bidder.

Oakland is open to moving on from the 35-year-old Pro Bowler because of their positive evaluation of rookie tackle Kolton Miller, who, with Penn sidelined, has held his own on the left side of the Raiders' offensive line so far.

Penn is set to earn roughly $8.4 million in 2018, the first season of a two-year extension the tackle signed last summer. The tackle held out for most of training camp and two preseason games in 2017 before signing a $21 million extension in September.

Oakland won't make a decision on Penn until he's "about ready" to return to practice, Rapoport reported. Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday that there is no timetable for this return, but Penn is "getting" closer. The tackle is not expected to miss any regular-season games.