NFL Preseason Week 2 primer: Nine things I'm looking to see

I'm very high on the Giants this year. I think they're going to win the NFC East with the best defense in the division. But there are major concerns on the other side of the ball, specifically the offensive line and backfield. These are issues that could've -- and should've -- been addressed during the offseason. They weren't. And the opening week of the preseason did little to quell worries. Starting running back Paul Perkins rushed for three yards on five carries, as the offensive line failed to create much of a push. (Additionally, the O-line had plenty of trouble pass protecting against rookie T.J. Watt and his Steelers cohorts, but we'll give the unit a bit of a break in the aerial attack because Eli Manning didn't play a down.)