Dolphins leaning toward starting Jay Cutler this week

Jay Cutler's on-field debut could be less than a week away.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase strongly hinted to reporters Monday that he would start Cutler against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Matt Moore was 1/1 for five yards with the starting group in Miami's preseason opening win over the Falcons last week.

Gase said he's "trending" toward letting Cutler play, but he hasn't made a decision yet. â Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 14, 2017

Gase added that Cutler has "pretty much" learned -- or re-learned -- the offense.

The news comes exactly one week after Cutler's arrival in Miami, and while quarterbacks have been tasked with far quicker turnarounds in far bigger situations, this week's start provides some context to Cutler's situation. In just eight days, he was thrust from a broadcasting role into that of a 34-year-old unretired NFL quarterback who some fans and analysts around the football world believe will be better than injured starter Ryan Tannehill. Is it possible to live up to the hype in that amount of time?

The debut will likely be quick -- just a series or so -- but could give the world at large a window into how far Cutler still has to go.