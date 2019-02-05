NFL Power Rankings: Pats on top -- as for the other 31 teams ...

Despite what I alluded to above about Reich being my personal pick for Coach of the Year, Matt Nagy took home the honor -- and for good reason. He turned a perennial also-ran into a division winner in one year. Think the Bears will be back in the playoff mix, especially with a couple of tweaks in the draft (with help added on the offensive line, at corner and on the defensive line). On another note, did you hear Chicago is trying out kickers? Yay. What a stupid saga the Cody Parkey thing is. At the risk of upsetting some Chicago readers, let me state this real clearly: Parkey is not the first kicker to miss a big kick, or struggle. If you want to be mad at him, and if you want to applaud Nagy calling him out so vocally for being on a morning TV show to discuss the most public miscue of his life, super. Forgot that people are supposed to be perfect. Well, what about the absence of a running game? Or Tarik Cohen receiving four touches in that loss to the Eagles? Scapegoating is not how you win. Never has been. Moreover, that kick was tipped -- yes, ever so slightly. Here's some 10 cent physics: If an object is moving at a certain velocity, and is even slightly contacted at an angle, its trajectory will change. Then, although the degree of change is tiny, it will only veer further off-course the further it travels ... say, 43 yards. Rant done.