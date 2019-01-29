Packers intend to bring back TE Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham appears set to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers for another season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that when the Packers prepare for the offseason, they do so with the belief that Graham will be back for 2019, a source said.

The tight end is due a $5 million roster bonus on March 15, and the expectation now is they pay it, and he returns, according to Rapoport.

With a base salary of $3.45 million plus the roster bonus, there was some scuttle that the Packers could move on from Graham after just one season. Cutting the 32-year-old would save Green Bay $5.3 million on the salary cap while leaving $7.3 million in dead money.

Instead, the Packers will give Graham another go under new coach Matt LaFleur.

Graham caught 55 passes for 636 yards and just two touchdowns in 16 games in Green Bay in 2018. The underwhelming campaign, however, will not stop the Packers from giving the tight end another chance to improve with Rodgers.