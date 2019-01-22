Cole Beasley: Cowboys front office 'pushes' WR targets

The Dallas Cowboys let offensive coordinator Scott Linehan go last week. Will Cole Beasley be the next Cowboy to ride on out of town?

Beasley, an impending free agent, engaged in an impromptu A.M.A. on Twitter on Tuesday and raised speculation that he will not be returning to the Cowboys while criticizing the nature and source of Dallas' play-calling.

"Utilization is more important than money," Beasley said responding to a follower who wanted the best of both worlds for the longtime Cowboys pass-catcher in free agency.

When prompted with the retort that, with Linehan out the door, Beasley could be utilized more, the Cowboys wideout said that decision is not up to just the offensive coordinator.

"Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to," Beasley tweeted. "I haven't been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I'm not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute (sic) drill where nothing is planned.

"I don't need the ball all the time. Just more than 3 targets a game. Is 5 to 8 targets a game at least too much to ask?"

Beasley averaged 6.14 targets per game before Dallas acquired No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders and 4.45 targets per game after the swap, including the postseason. On the whole, he averaged 5.11 targets per game, including playoffs.

The diminutive receiver clarified his complaints over targets don't portend an assured departure, but it's not a good sign.

"Doesn't mean I'm gone," the receiver typed. "I'll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact. I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more pops to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It's hard with 3 to 4 opps a game."

Beasley also added that his comments were not meant to reflect poorly on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

"I love my QB and I am one of his favorites," Beasley tweeted.

The 29-year-old logged the second-best season of his career in 2018 with 65 receptions on 85 targets and 672 yards, nearly doubling his receiving metrics from 2017.

The Cowboys are targeting an in-house candidate, likely quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore, to replace Linehan as offensive coordinator. Dallas have seven receivers signed to its roster for the 2019 season: Cooper, Michael Gallup, Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith.