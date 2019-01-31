Cowboys name Kellen Moore OC, Jon Kitna QBs coach

The worst-kept secret in football is now official. Kellen Moore is the Cowboys' new offensive coordinator.

Dallas, which parted ways with Scott Linehan six days after losing to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, announced Moore as their OC on Thursday. Jon Kitna will replace Moore as the quarterbacks coach.

The 29-year-old Moore is just one year into his coaching career and two years removed from playing for the Cowboys, when he was briefly ahead of Dak Prescott on the depth chart until injuring his ankle in training camp. His promotion comes on the heels of Prescott making the Pro Bowl and setting career highs in passing yards (3,885), attempts (526) and completions (356). The former Boise State star had been linked to Dallas' OC job by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport since Linehan was let go two weeks ago.

Kitna, who also finished his 15-year NFL career with the Cowboys, has spent the past seven years as a high school head coach. He was hired in October to be the OC of the San Diego Fleet (Alliance of American Football).

Dallas experienced a second-half surge on offense in 2018 but still finished 22nd in total yards and scoring, this after being fifth in both categories in 2016 with most of the same personnel. After five seasons of Linehan calling plays, it remains to be seen whether that task will belong to Moore or coach Jason Garrett, who's entering the final year of his contract. Rapoport reported the Cowboys are unlikely to extend Garrett this offseason and are apparently set on him proving he should be retained beyond 2019.