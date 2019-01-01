NFL Power Rankings: Pats up, Seahawks down entering playoffs

As the coaching world turns, another regular season comes to an end ...

While everyone discusses who gets fired and who gets to keep their job, the storylines that emerged in 2018 were -- and are -- far more interesting. Obviously, a new season is beginning as the postseason tournament approaches, but a quick look back reveals the startling things that occurred. My top five stories of the 2018 NFL season, from September through last Sunday, are as follows:

1) The Browns are relevant again.

2) Andrew Luck can throw a football again.

3) A star is born in Patrick Mahomes.

4) Mack Daddy, Trubearsky and the rebirth of those Midway Monsters.

5) Nick Foles is Santa. Believe it.

That list doesn't include Pete Carroll's masterful Yoda-ing of the Seahawks (more on that below), Aaron Donald ruining your favorite team's Sunday or the brilliant march of the New Orleans Saints (see: No. 1). My personal favorite: Luck. I ranked the Colts last in the league coming into this season because their quarterback hadn't played meaningful football in 20 months. At the time, I really hoped the guy could make a triumphant comeback to make me look stupid. Boy, did he ever -- and the NFL is better for it. Luck has the potential to be the premier quarterback in football, all things considered: productivity, leadership and, ultimately, winning.

Philip Rivers also deserves a special nod. Ditto J.J. Watt, whose 16 sacks almost went unnoticed. And before we get away from the men in the trenches ...

Awesome. Just awesome -- like this kind of behavior:

Inside of the NFL and out, we should all try to make this part of our daily approach in the new year.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 1 SAINTS (13-3) Previous rank: No. 1



The Saints wrapped up one of the finest seasons in team history on Sunday, albeit with a loss. Nobody cared. Teddy Bridgewater found himself starting a game for the first time in three years, which, quite frankly, was awesome, irrespective of the outcome. Sean Payton chose to rest key starters like Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, and you can't blame him, as the league is too competitive to risk being down a major piece this close to the tournament. Not to mention, who knows how many more chances Payton and Brees will have to earn the city of New Orleans its second Lombardi Trophy? Hard to believe it was nine years ago this team upset the Colts and won the hardware. Might not be typing that sentence in five weeks, though.

RANK 2 BEARS (12-4) Previous rank: No. 2



The story of the season: The Bears have a $^@#%&$ quarterback. It's about time. True talk: Chicago's best quarterback play since Y2K came courtesy of Josh McCown back in '13 when the vet was thrust into the lineup in place of Jay Cutler for half the season. That's no B.S. Mitch Tru Bearsky made the throws he had to make Sunday, ending the season the right way in Chicago -- playing to win, until the clock hit 0:00. (We won't fault him for lining up late like a nincompoop on that fancy formation, costing the Bears a first down.) Wild Card Weekend: Chicago sees your Nick Foles regalia and welcomes it. The Bears will win next week, so enjoy an Old Style and watch "Rob Roy" on me.

RANK 3 RAMS (13-3) Previous rank: No. 3



The Rams closed out the 2018 season like it was 2001. Actually, even the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams didn't bookend any season like that. In fact, the Kurt Warner-infused attack rang up a 48-spot just twice in the regular season during the Rams' 1999-2001 heyday. So, what now? Los Angeles owns a week off, which is wonderful and all, but halts the rhythm that Jared Goff currently finds (found) himself in (... after three woefully bad outings). C.J. Anderson was a stowaway for most of the NFL season, but has parked two 100-yard games on his resume in the past two weeks to give Sean McVay an insurance policy for Todd Gurley come the Divisional Round. All is well in Rams land.

RANK 4 CHIEFS (12-4) Previous rank: No. 4



The Chiefs weren't challenged much on Sunday. I dare you to score 45 on us by the third quarter!!! -- Raiders. OK, maybe that's going a little far. But Kansas City found an easy path to home-field advantage. Because your friendly writer's dad was a lifelong Chiefs fan (they were founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960), this space would have rather seen Andy Reid's group challenged a wee bit more in classic Oakland-K.C. fashion. You know, as prep for the franchise's most important postseason appearance in 49 years. That said, tip your cap to Patrick Mahomes, who reached 5,000 yards passing and 50 touchdowns in only his second season in the bigs. Bill Kenney never did that.

RANK 7 CHARGERS (12-4) 1 Previous rank: No. 6



The Chargers closed the book on what can only be deemed a highly successful regular season. The Bolts might have finished second in the AFC West, but under Anthony Lynn's leadership, they didn't allow themselves to be derailed by speed bumps, including the early losses of Hunter Henry (though he's on his way back) and Jason Verrett (remember him?). Even as the No. 5 seed in the AFC, these guys are capable of beating anyone, starting with the Ravens on Sunday. Yes, Baltimore owned the Chargers in Week 16. But think of this weekend's matchup more like a pitcher's second time through the batting order. Don't expect the Ravens to cruise. Can't wait for that sucker.

RANK 10 SEAHAWKS (10-6) 1 Previous rank: No. 9



The Seahawks survived the Cardinals on Sunday, and now it's on to Big D. Pete Carroll's group experienced the same troubles the Cowboys did in the regular-season's final week. Both teams played inferior teams, although Dallas at least had the excuse of being on the road. While neither squad put its best product out there, each found ways to win on a final offensive foray, with their respective quarterbacks making prime-time throws in the end. Can Russell Wilson replicate that on the road against a top defense? The other issue for Seattle will be stopping the NFL's leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott, whose legs should be fresh after Dallas gave him a week off. Read more about that in the Game Picks column, coming hot off the interwebs on Thursday. For now, revel in the fact that Carroll did some of his best work this season and is a front-runner for Coach of the Year. (Gonna keep typing it until voters hear it.)

RANK 14 VIKINGS (8-7-1) 2 Previous rank: No. 12



Say this for Kirk Cousins: He's consistent. The Vikings' $50 billion man kept up his miserable record against teams with winning records in the loss to Chicago, dropping to 8-27 in his career against opponents who ended the year at .500 or better, while Minnesota saw its playoff hopes crumble in a heap. Late drops didn't help. Neither did arguing. Cousins wasn't on his game. Mike Zimmer's defense couldn't mitigate a slew of three-and-outs to begin the day. The let's-not-overwork-Dalvin-Cook experiment apparently still has full funding, as the explosive RB received a scant 11 carries in a game his team had to have. It boggles the mind. Guessing Zimmer rights the Vikings' ship this offseason, making sure his OC -- whoever that ends up being -- manages to employ his RB1 more effectively. Might start with O-line help, but then again, I never was a sailor.

RANK 16 BROWNS (7-8-1) Previous rank: No. 16



Let's be clear here: When the Browns first drafted Baker Mayfield, a rookie with a cocksure disposition, first overall, it felt a little like Adrien Brody trying to play the tough guy in "Predators." Mayfield has become far more than a confident field general -- now he's also a particularly productive one, having eclipsed the rookie record set by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson for passing touchdowns in a season. Cleveland benefited from Mayfield's development, along with that of David Njoku and Nick Chubb (and much better coaching), to get back to respectability at 7-8-1. And you know what else? "Predators" wasn't bad. Brody pulled it off, everybody. So did Baker -- and he almost vanquished the big, bad Ravens, too.



Side note: The decision to be made on interim head coach Gregg Williams will be scrutinized for years, especially if he is not kept. The Brownies went 5-3 under Williams. Read that line again. #Browns

RANK 17 FALCONS (7-9) 2 Previous rank: No. 19



Nobody needs to worry about Dan Quinn this week. But all of his coordinators are gone, which feels like an overreaction. Losing key players like Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Devonta Freeman early in the year is the worst, as the team planned for the involvement of those players all offseason and in training camp. At least when coaches lose personnel midseason, they benefit from having had guys like that contribute for half the year, while younger players get to know what the heck they are doing. OK. Let's move on to Sunday's season finale. You ever get scared when the guy dressed in chainmail at "Medieval Times" removes the black hood from over the falcon, like it's gonna nosedive on your date's chicken leg and ruin your Groupon night all in one fell swoop? Yep, that was the Bucs' secondary on Sunday. Matt Ryan ended the season in hardy fashion, ensuring his Falcons did, too, going 31-of-44 for 378 yards and two scores. Ryan threw 35 touchdowns versus a scant seven picks this season, despite the overall disappointing campaign in Atlanta. He'll be back, with a new OC, as well as a healthier nucleus next year.

RANK 19 LIONS (6-10) 2 Previous rank: No. 21



The Lions finished 2018 with a dominant win in the most Lionsy way ever -- when said win mattered the least. As one fan I know put it (paraphrasing), "We even suck at sucking." (Courtesy: @AdamKarell) Detroit kicked the Packers all over their own field. The Lions out-first-downed them, 25-9, outgained them, 402-175, and held the ball for 36:54. With the win, Detroit is officially out of the top five of the upcoming NFL draft, which has a few fans peeved. Would you rather Matt Patricia coach his guys to lose heading into the offseason? Besides, Patricia would have obviously been late to any meeting in which losing would have been pre-decided upon.

RANK 20 GIANTS (5-11) 2 Previous rank: No. 22



Pat Shurmur says he wants Eli Manning back. What Sunday's loss means, however, is that the Giants will be in prime position to take a quarterback in the 2019 draft, should they choose to do so. They own the sixth overall pick, to be precise. That also means they can snag the quarterback they didn't get in the 2018 draft. This team has more needs than simply uncovering an eventual QB1: You can start on the offensive line before making a U-turn toward the defensive side of the ball. Worth pointing out is the effort the team made these last two weeks, taking two playoff teams ( the Colts and Cowboys) to the final bell. These Giants players competed for Shurmur, which is something to build on for next season.

RANK 21 PACKERS (6-9-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 17



The rumor mill is already in full, uhh, milling. Josh McDaniels is the name that is popping up most prominently in the Packers' head-coaching search. Whoever the new front man will be, he won't glean much from the Week 17 game tape. That would be like a film major learning the trade from watching hours and hours of "The Legend of Hercules" or "Fifty Shades Darker." Everything about the loss to the Lions was humiliating for Green Bay, from zero points to zero opportunity to score points to zero defense. The Pack was outgained by 227 yards. Detroit totaled 16 more first downs. You know how many rushing yards the Green Bay running backs gained? Six. Six. If there was indeed a worse season-ending loss in Packers history, I don't want to look it up.

RANK 22 REDSKINS (7-9) 4 Previous rank: No. 18



At the time of this writing, there is no update on Jay Gruden's status as the Redskins' head coach. Which makes typing about another head coach's future feel akin to an iPad devolving into a circling crow over FedExField airspace. Gruden hasn't delighted in spring pools of football luck over the last two years. His offensive line has been decimated by injury two years running, which spilled over into the rest of the offense. No matter how much the league has changed since 1920, line play still makes the whole thing go. In today's game, talent outside doesn't hurt, either. That hasn't been a Washington strong suit, especially with Paul Richardson out for most of the year.

RANK 23 PANTHERS (7-9) 4 Previous rank: No. 27



The Panthers are keeping Ron Rivera, which is a wise move. There could be as many as nine teams looking for new head coaches, and it would seem Carolina already employs a pretty decent leader in Rivera. The man has won Coach of the Year twice, after all, while his team has reached the postseason four times in his eight seasons pacing the sidelines. That's as many times as the franchise made it in the 16 years prior to Rivera's arrival. His 71-56-1 regular-season record certainly merits another chance to reroute what appeared to be a team on the rise before the second-half collapse. What Cam Newton becomes going forward is the larger question, as next season will be the franchise QB's ninth. Throughout NFL history, quarterbacks in their 30s tend to run less. Can Newton adjust his game? First priority: get healthy this offseason.

RANK 24 49ERS (4-12) 1 Previous rank: No. 23



The roller-coaster ride is over, after one last corkscrew that saw the Niners and Rams throw 80 points on the board. George Kittle continued his assault on the NFL record book, including a ridiculous catch-and-run to set the new TE mark for receiving yards in a season at 1,377. The fantasy-points gobbling got so crazy in this game that even Alfred Morris ran for 111 yards, on 16 carries and two bald tires. The problem is that as quickly as the Niners score 'em, the defense can't stop 'em. Kyle Shanahan has much work to do this offseason, but you can expect this team to hit the defensive side of the ball hard in the draft. Wide receivers will get a long look, as well. While you are daydreaming about dreamy Jimmy G, don't forget that Jerick Mckinnon missed the whole season, too.

RANK 26 BENGALS (6-10) 2 Previous rank: No. 28



Irrespective of what you think of Marvin Lewis' time leading the Bengals, it is difficult to think about the franchise without thinking about him roaming the sidelines. His first year in town was Carson Palmer's rookie year, all the way back in 2003. The Bungles, as they were known, were the Browns of the laser-disc generation. When Lewis got hired, Cincinnati had won a grand total of eight games the previous two campaigns. Lewis' 2003 team won that many games with journeyman QB Jon Kitna under center and Palmer parked on the bench learning. The Bengals would go on to make the postseason in 2005, 2009 and 2011-15. Yet, they could never get a win. There are still many fans who wonder where Cincinnati, and its coach, would've gone if Palmer didn't have his knee wrenched in the wild-card round of the 2005 playoffs. Whoever the new head coach is, he will be darn lucky to man the post for as long as Lewis did.

RANK 27 BUCCANEERS (5-11) 2 Previous rank: No. 29



The Bucs pulled the plug on the Dirk Koetter era Sunday night, dismissing the third-year head man following a narrow loss to the Falcons. That means the search for a new head coach should be on at least its second day by the time you read this. While Koetter was far from perfect (like any coach), it seemed he could never rely on his franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston's situation going forward is a fascinating case study in whether to extend his rope (... or if that would be just enough rope to tie up the organization for another year). No matter what, Tampa must upgrade the secondary in April. Not optional. Hopefully optional: seducing Bruce Arians. That would be amazeballs.

RANK 28 BRONCOS (6-10) 3 Previous rank: No. 25



The Broncos, specifically John Elway, said enough is enough on Monday, releasing Vance Joseph from his duties. Fans and analysts can point to many things during Joseph's two-year run that led to this outcome. A moment that sticks out was playing for a lonnng field goal with a timeout and precious seconds to get kicker Brandon McManus closer against the Texans in Week 9. Joseph and staff eschewed throwing over the middle, opted for the 51-yard kick (which was missed), and lost to Houston. Had Denver won, they would have been 4-5 heading into the bye with less space between them and other wild-card hopefuls. Joseph felt like an odd hire to replace Gary Kubiak from the beginning. A first-timer, he also lacked extensive experience as a coordinator. Joseph had been a DC for only one year, a season in which his Dolphins unit finished 29th in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed. Now Elway will launch a new drive, trying to score in a limited field with so many other organizations searching.

RANK 29 DOLPHINS (7-9) 3 Previous rank: No. 26



In a move that wasn't particularly surprising, Dolphins brass decided to part ways with head coach Adam Gase after three seasons. Miami was 7-6 a few weeks ago, but the offense was mostly abhorrent. Or if it wasn't at that point, it went that way quick. Over the last five games, the Dolphins' offense manufactured 175, 412, 193, 183 and 225 yards. Outside of that anomaly against the Patriots in Week 14 where the offense moved the ball ( even in miraculous ways), those totals are awful. Not even Baltimore's legendary 2000 defense could make up for that lack of production. Ryan Tannehill regressed, if anything. The run game could be effective, but was used so intermittently it was mind-boggling. All of which spelled doom and gloom for a coach whose discipline was on that side of the ball.

RANK 32 CARDINALS (3-13) Previous rank: No. 32



In the least-publicized of the coaching moves, Steve Wilks was released from his contract with the Cardinals on Monday. Here's the deal: Firing a guy after one year, no matter how bad that initial campaign was, never feels right. It used to not be the norm, either, and now it's become a little too normal. Everyone was up in arms, or at least it seemed that way, when the Packers fired Ray Rhodes after his first season -- an 8-8 campaign -- in 1999. Not so for Wilks, partially because times have changed and partially because Arizona was barely competitive at 3-13. The Cards sure put up a fight in Week 17, though, almost toppling the playoff-bound Seahawks at their place. It wasn't enough, however, to dispel the fond memories of predecessor Bruce Arians, who went 8-8 last season despite losing David Johnson in Week 1. The latter never consistently produced this year. Getting Johnson back on track will be a priority for whomever owner Michael Bidwill and GM Steve Keim tab as the Cardinals' new head coach.

