Jay Gruden still uncertain about his Redskins future

Jay Gruden is expected to return as the head coach of the Washington Redskins despite another disappointing season torpedoed by a rash of significant injuries.

Gruden, however, is still waiting to hear from the team's leadership that he will indeed be back for another season. Gruden told reporters Monday he hadn't met yet with team president Bruce Allen or team owner Daniel Snyder.

"I'm just waiting by the phone," Gruden said. "And when I get the call, I'll go."

Gruden even joked with reporters as to why he was holding a news conference since he hadn't met with any of the team's brass yet to discuss what comes next.

"I really don't know why I'm up here, to be honest with you," he said with a laugh, per Les Carpenter of The Washington Post.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that with Allen poised to stay on as team president, the belief is Gruden will coach his sixth season in Washington. While some of his assistant coaches could be in danger of losing their jobs -- particularly defensive coordinator Greg Manusky -- the Redskins' front office knows injuries were a huge culprit behind the team finishing at 7-9 for a second straight season.

Still, unlike his contemporaries in Jacksonville and Baltimore, Gruden hasn't received the public green light from management that he will definitely be back for 2019.

"If I'm fortunate enough to be here, I feel good about the nucleus of the players that we have," Gruden said Monday. "We have to adjust some things without a doubt; when you're 7-9, with injuries or not, it's not good enough for this franchise.

"I know Mr. Snyder demands greatness from his staff and his players, and we didn't do enough this year, so we have to figure out ways to get better. From the coaching staff standpoint first and then from a players standpoint."