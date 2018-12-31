Miami Dolphins fire head coach Adam Gase

Another season outside the playoffs has cost Adam Gase his job as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins fired Gase on Monday on the heels of a 7-9 season that left the Dolphins out of the postseason for the second straight year despite a 3-0 start to the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation

Rapoport reported on "Good Morning Football Weekend" last week that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wasn't happy with the Dolphins' direction following their 41-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 16. The team's loss to the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 further jeopardized his tenure in Miami.

Gase posted a 23-25 record in his three seasons with the team. Gase led the Dolphins to a 10-6 mark in his first season with the team in 2016. In 2017, the Dolphins limped to a 6-10 mark after quarterback Ryan Tannehill sat out the entire season with a torn ACL. Tannehill missed five games this season with a shoulder injury.

Around The NFL will have more on Gase's firing soon.