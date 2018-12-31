Bruce Arians 'would listen' if Buccaneers called him

Bruce Arians might be open to another head coaching job not in Cleveland.

The former Arizona Cardinals coach went on record earlier this year saying the Browns were the "only" team he'd consider coming out of retirement to lead.

Now the 66-year-old has another team on his radar.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could intrigue Arians, given his relationship with GM Jason Licht.

"I know Jason. So I would listen," Arians texted Rapoport.

Given Arians' vast background in working with quarterbacks, he would be an intriguing option for the Bucs, who are reportedly sticking with Jameis Winston at this point.

Arians retired from the Cardinals following the 2017 season. Any team interested in interviewing a coach who retired or resigned from a club while still under contract must receive permission from that team before proceeding. There is no indication that Arizona would stand in the way of Arians perusing another job, but it's a hoop that interested teams must jump through.