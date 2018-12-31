Eagles' Nick Foles (bruised ribs) will start vs. Bears

As the Eagles prepare to defend their Super Bowl championship in the playoffs, they will do so with a sigh of relief.

Quarterback Nick Foles sustained bruised ribs during Sunday's win over the Redskins but avoided a fracture, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The expectation is Foles will be good to start against the third-seeded Bears on Wild Card Weekend.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed later Monday that Foles will start under center in Chicago on Sunday.

Foles sustained the injury in the second half of the Eagles' 24-0 win over the Redskins. The win, coupled with Minnesota's loss to Chicago, has Philly back in the playoffs a year after their Super Bowl triumph.

Foles is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and has won three consecutive starts for Philly since taking over for an injured Carson Wentz.

Foles isn't the only Eagles player dealing with an injury. Pederson said wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) is a "long shot" to play this week. Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) also might not play this week.