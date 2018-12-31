Raiders hire Mike Mayock as general manager

Mike Mayock is heading from NFL Network to the Oakland Raiders.

The Oakland Raiders hired Mayock as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced. The development comes a day after the NFL Network draft guru emerged as a strong candidate for the position.

"Mike and I go back about 20 years to 1995 when I was with the Eagles," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said during a news conference Monday. "We've been friends and associates for a long time. ... I don't know anybody who knows and loves (football) like Mike."

Mayock, 60, replaces former general manager Reggie McKenzie, who was fired by the Raiders on Dec. 10 amid a disappointing season that saw the team trade away All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and former fourth-overall draft pick Amari Cooper. Oakland went 39-70 during McKenzie's tenure, but questions about his control over player personnel decisions emerged when the team signed Gruden to a 10-year contract last year.

Rapoport reported in September that Gruden has his own staff that helps him judge talent and make decisions that was separate from people who were closer to McKenzie. Mayock figures to work closely with Gruden, but it remains to be seen what level of control he might have on the Raiders' roster considering this is his first position in an NFL front office.

"I'm really happy to be here," Mayock said. "I've probably had over 300 text messages [since behind hired by the Raiders]. A couple of them are like Archie Manning going, 'you guys are a great fit.' And the more I was just kind of scrolling through, all these football guys were reaching out and saying 'you and Gruden are a great fit.'"

Mayock began his tenure at the NFL Network in 2004, bringing a wealth of experience and a renowned verbiage to his work with draft prospect analysis, scouting reports and mock drafts. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1981 and played in the Canadian Football League and NFL thereafter.

Gruden and the Raiders seem confident that Mayock's expertise as a media draft analyst will allow them to rebuild the team into a winner. Oakland heads into the offseason with three first-round draft picks and a determination to improve significantly on this season's 4-12 result.