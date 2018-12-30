2019 NFL Draft order: Cardinals own top pick; Giants to take QB?

This is a look at the 2019 NFL Draft order for the first 10 picks through all but the Colts-Titans game of Week 17. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

The Cardinals will get the party started in Nashville on April 25. Arizona clinched the first overall pick with its loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Taking a glance at the rest of the top 10, we could see the teams at the top of the board opting for a "best player available" approach with their top pick, but the real intrigue begins at No. 5. Picks 5-7 are held by the Bucs, Giants and Jaguars, respectively, and those are the first teams that could be eyeing a QB in Round 1.

We'll have the rest of the order through Week 17 after Indy and Tennessee play tonight, but here's where things stand in the top 10 as of this writing:

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 Cardinals Record: 3-13 (.527 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



Arizona's most pressing need is up front of offense, where an overhaul is in order to protect Josh Rosen, but the best players available in this draft are on defense. A stud pass rusher could be paired with Chandler Jones here.

PICK 2 49ers Record: 4-12 (.504)

Previous week: No. 2

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



If there's a player on the board who can wreak havoc off the edge, the Niners have to take him, even though they would be spending their top pick on a defensive lineman for the fourth time in five years. Jimmy G could use another big target, too.

PICK 3 Jets Record: 4-12 (.506)

Previous week: No. 3

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, WR



Whether they choose to address it through free agency, the draft, or both, the Jets should be able to add the pass rusher(s) they've long sought. The other big focus of the offseason has to be beefing up the O-line and skill positions for Sam Darnold.

PICK 4 Raiders Record: 4-12 (.545)

Previous week: No. 4

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, LB



There are needs pretty much across the board for Jon Grudenâs squad. Priority No. 1, though, is replacing Khalil Mack. The Raiders rank last in the league in sacks.

PICK 5 Buccaneers 2 Record: 5-11 (.523)

Previous week: No. T-7

Biggest needs: DB, DE, OT



If the Bucs decide to cut ties with Jameis Winston this offseason, the outlook changes quite a bit here. And it could be enticing to do so, given that the Bucs will be in position to have their choice of QBs in the draft. For now, we're assuming he'll be back, which leaves the secondary and pass rush as the areas that have to be bolstered for Tampa Bay to be more competitive.

PICK 6 Giants Record: 5-11 (.528)

Previous week: No. 6

Biggest needs: QB, OT, DL



Will the Giants pass on a chance to pluck Eli Manning's successor again? It seems that way right now. If Dave Gettleman prefers to take one last ride with Eli, he could go O- or D-line here.

PICK 7 Jaguars 2 Record: 5-11 (.550)

Previous week: No. 9

Biggest needs: QB, WR/TE, OL



It would be a fitting parting gift from Blake Bortles if he is indeed done as a Jaguar -- he went 15 of 28 for 107 yards, no TDs and one INT in a 20-3 loss to the Texans to move Jacksonville up in the draft order. Now, it's time to replace him, and give the next guy a better supporting cast.

PICK 9 Broncos 3 Record: 6-10 (.523)

Previous week: No. 12

Biggest needs: CB, WR/TE, QB



Case Keenum's not the answer at QB, so if Denver finds itself in a position to land the top QB in the draft, it would be time to pounce. It appears unlikely that things will shake out that way, though, and that means it'll probably make the most sense to add a playmaker to the secondary or receiving corps.