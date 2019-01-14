Bears unhappy with Cody Parkey's TODAY appearance

Cody Parkey has been under fire since his potential game-winning kick was tipped, bounced off the left upright and then the crossbar, and fell to the Soldier Field turf.

That miss -- well, blocked kick -- sent the Bears home as an early exit from the playoffs, and oddly enough sent Parkey to the TODAY show. Parkey explained his feelings about his missed kick, thanked his teammates for support, touted how the Bears were like a "family" and even discussed how he and his wife were reminded of how many people love and support them.

"I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick because I wanted to make it more than anybody," Parkey said during his TODAY appearance last week. "But at the end of the day, I'm just going to hold my head high and when things aren't going my way I'm just going to continue to think positive and keep swinging."

But if Bears fans' vitriol wasn't enough -- and it sure was a lot -- it sounds as though coach Matt Nagy wasn't too pleased with his decision to make a television appearance.

"We always talk about a 'we' and not a 'me' thing," Nagy said Monday during his joint press conference with GM Ryan Pace. "We win as a team and we lose as a team. I didn't necessarily think it was a 'we' thing."

Pace went on to add the team is actively looking into addressing the position, saying "That position is an emphasis for us. We understand that we need to get better."

If one reads the tea leaves, it sounds like Parkey could be on the way out. If the Bears cut Parkey before June 1, Chicago would carry a dead cap number of $5.1 million, per Over The Cap. If they did so after June 1, that number drops to just a little over $4 million. Either way, that's a lot of space to eat up just to change kickers.

Chicago is projected to have $19.7 million in cap space in 2019, and Pace also said Monday the team plans to pick up Leonard Floyd's fifth-year option, which doesn't take up cap space until 2020. His 2019 cap number is very similar to Parkey's at $5 million.