Leonard Fournette, Tom Coughlin meet to clear air

After the season finale, Jacksonville Jaguars EVP Tom Coughlin publicly chastised running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon for sideline behavior he deemed "disrespectful, selfish" and "unbecoming that of a professional football player."

It sounds like Fournette has since smoothed things over with his bosses.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Fournette met Coughlin and the rest of the team's brass to clear the air and move forward together for 2019, per sources informed of the situation. Rapoport adds that it sounds like the meeting went well for both sides and things are headed in the right direction.

It's good news for Fournette's future in Jacksonville, which seemed murky entering the offseason. Aside from Coughlin's chiding, the running back was suspended for one game after being ejected from the Week 13 tilt against Buffalo for fighting. The suspension led the Jags wiping out the guaranteed portion of Fournette's rookie contract -- a move the running back can appeal.

On the field, the former No. 4 overall pick in 2017 has struggled through his first two seasons. The oft-injured running back has missed 11 games and averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.

The hope in Jacksonville is that the positive meeting with team brass sets up Fournette for a positive offseason, and he returns in better shape moving forward.