NFL looking into report of laser use at Tom Brady

The NFL is looking into the apparent use of a laser pointer directed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game, a league spokesperson told NFL.com on Tuesday.

KMBC-TV in Kansas City first reported Monday that a green light appeared to flash around Brady's face during the second half of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C â William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

The TV station also posted evidence of a second instance when a green light appeared to be directed at Brady prior to a pass to Chris Hogan.

Neither Brady nor anyone on the Patriots was asked about the incident after the game.

A fan's use of a laser pointer was also a subject of league interest during a Texans-Raiders game in 2016 in Mexico City.