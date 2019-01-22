Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL looking into report of laser use at Tom Brady

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The NFL is looking into the apparent use of a laser pointer directed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game, a league spokesperson told NFL.com on Tuesday.

KMBC-TV in Kansas City first reported Monday that a green light appeared to flash around Brady's face during the second half of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs.

The TV station also posted evidence of a second instance when a green light appeared to be directed at Brady prior to a pass to Chris Hogan.

Neither Brady nor anyone on the Patriots was asked about the incident after the game.

A fan's use of a laser pointer was also a subject of league interest during a Texans-Raiders game in 2016 in Mexico City.

