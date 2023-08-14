NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Zach Ertz (knee) has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Ertz suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 10 of last season.
SIGNINGS
- DB Bless Austin
SIGNINGS
- WR J.J. Koski
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Ray Wilborn
INJURIES
- WR Collin Johnson (knee) will not practice, per head coach Brian Daboll.
- RT Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol, but will do some non-contact work at practice, per Daboll.
- DL DJ Davidson has passed his physical and will come off the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced.
VISITS
- DE Jadeveon Clowney had a good visit yesterday but left Jacksonville without a contract offer, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
INJURIES
- OL Ben Bartch has been activated from the active/physically unable to perform list.
- DL Henry Mondeaux placed on the reserve/injured list.
- LS Ross Matisick (shoulder) is considered day to day with soreness, per Pederson.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's preseason win over the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that no surgery is needed for Miller, who will likely miss time but there is optimism the rookie will be ready for Week 1.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- LB Shaun Bradley placed on injured reserve.
VISITS
- CB Ronald Darby worked out for the Titans on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- TE Logan Thomas remains out with a calf injury, per head coach Ron Rivera.
- CB Benjamin St-Juste is dealing with an ankle "tweak" but he's been kept him out of practice out of caution, per Rivera.
