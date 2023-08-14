Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 14

Published: Aug 14, 2023
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • TE Zach Ertz (knee) has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Ertz suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 10 of last season.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • WR Collin Johnson (knee) will not practice, per head coach Brian Daboll.
  • RT Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol, but will do some non-contact work at practice, per Daboll.
  • DL DJ Davidson has passed his physical and will come off the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

VISITS

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney had a good visit yesterday but left Jacksonville without a contract offer, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. 


INJURIES

  • OL Ben Bartch has been activated from the active/physically unable to perform list.
  • DL Henry Mondeaux placed on the reserve/injured list.
  • LS Ross Matisick (shoulder) is considered day to day with soreness, per Pederson.


SIGNINGS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • RB Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's preseason win over the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero adds that no surgery is needed for Miller, who will likely miss time but there is optimism the rookie will be ready for Week 1.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

VISITS

  • CB Ronald Darby worked out for the Titans on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • TE Logan Thomas remains out with a calf injury, per head coach Ron Rivera.
  • CB Benjamin St-Juste is dealing with an ankle "tweak" but he's been kept him out of practice out of caution, per Rivera.

