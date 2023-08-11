Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl? Plus, thoughts on Eric Bieniemy and Seattle's secondary

If you want to win in the NFL, you must get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Despite coaches sharing that sentiment with players across the league for years, it appears some of the Washington Commanders did not get the memo. Their overreaction to Eric Bieniemy's aggressive personality and coaching style suggests the team might not be ready to rise from mediocrity.

Before I go on, let me establish one thing: I do not like coaches who just yell and scream for the sake of yelling and screaming. Back in my playing days, I had difficulty deciphering a coach's message if it was part of a profanity-laced tirade that lacked rhyme or reason. Moreover, if the tone overshadowed the message, I admittedly tended to check out during the conversation and failed to fully grasp the teaching point.

That said, over the course of my career, I spent time with some of the best -- and most vocal -- teachers in the game. Their edgy personalities enabled them to challenge and confront players when the effort and performance were not up to the standard. The late Marty Schottenheimer and Tom Coughlin certainly had no issue with making loud corrections in group environments. Each believed in setting and maintaining championship standards, refusing to allow a mistake to go unnoticed. Although their stern lectures might have rubbed some players the wrong way, the emphasis on accountability and attention to detail helped many of their teams play championship-caliber football. Through clear and detailed conversations, each coach was able to deliver the instructions or corrections that were needed to improve performance. As I matured throughout my playing career -- and definitely when I began my current journey as a high school coach -- I really grew to appreciate the intent behind their methods. These legendary coaches were being demanding, not demeaning -- and it took some time for me to understand the difference.

In Washington, the Commanders are apparently bristling over their new offensive coordinator's approach. Asked earlier this week whether some players have privately expressed concerns over Bieniemy's coaching tactics, head coach Ron Rivera provided a surprisingly candid answer.

"Yeah, they have," Rivera said Tuesday. "And one of the biggest things is -- I had a number of guys come to me and I said, 'Hey, just go talk to him.' I said, 'Understand what he's trying to get across to you.' I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it's been enlightening for a lot of these guys.