Marty Schottenheimer, seventh-winningest coach in NFL history, dies at 77

That moment, perhaps more than any other, personifies the essence of the man who died of complications associated with Alzheimer's disease. Schottenheimer, 77, was a proud and forceful figure. He was known as much for his cliche-like mantras -- the most popular was "one play at a time" -- as he was for his emotional press conferences, where his voice would break and tears would well in the corners of his eyes.

"Our family and the entire Chiefs Kingdom mourn the loss of Marty Schottenheimer, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his wonderful wife Pat and the entire Schottenheimer family today," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement Tuesday. "Marty will rightfully be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but his legacy extends far beyond his winning percentage. He was a passionate leader who cared deeply for his players and coaches, and his influence on the game can still be seen today on a number of coaching staffs around the league.

He believed the safest and truest road to success was with a strong running game, an attacking defense and a veteran quarterback who could limit turnovers. That style of play came to be known as Martyball, and while it was unpopular with some because it lacked pizazz and sizzle, Schottenheimer refused to stray far from it, even as rules changes created more opportunities for passing games to flourish. He would simply point to the results.

Over 20 full seasons coaching in Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego, his clubs won eight division titles and finished second on eight occasions, third on two, and fourth twice. He had just two losing seasons, posting a 200-126-1 regular-season record that ranks seventh all-time in victories. And yet that success was tempered by a 5-13 mark in the playoffs. Thrice his clubs lost in the AFC Championship Game, making him the only coach in the modern era with 200 or more wins to never reach a league championship game.

"I always believed that life is about taking one step at a time," Schottenheimer told NFL Films in 2013 for an episode of A Football Life. "Every time you take a step, you'd like to be able to take it forward, moving toward whatever it is your goals are. God gives you no assurances that you will get where it is where you aspire to be. If you go in that arena, there's only going to be one that comes out happy. ... Do I like it? Hell no, I don't like it. But that's what it is. You learn how to deal with that stuff, because that's what life is all about.