Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) cleared for football activity, on track to start Week 1

Published: Aug 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is eyeing a Week 1 return.

Ertz (knee) has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start in the 2023 season opener in Washington, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

The 32-year-old tore his ACL and MCL in Week 10 last season. In 10 games played, Ertz generated 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns for the Cards.

A pass-catching threat and willing blocker, getting Ertz back on the field nearly nine months after the knee injury will be a boon for Arizona, which enters 2023 with plenty of question marks in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's first season.

When Ertz is activated off the physically unable to perform list, it will leave quarterback Kyler Murray as the only Cardinals player on the PUP list.

