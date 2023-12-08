News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 11:53 AM Updated: Dec 08, 2023 at 12:47 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 9-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with an illness, was seen at practice on Friday, per local reporters.
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 6-6-0

INJURIES

  • TE Dawson Knox "has a good chance" to play Sunday versus the Chiefs after being out since Week 8 with a wrist injury, per head coach Sean McDermott
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-11-0

Detroit Lions
2023 · 9-3-0

INJURIES

  • C Frank Ragnow (knee) doesn't have a good chance playing on Sunday versus the Bears, per head coach Dan Campbell.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-4-0

TRYOUTS

  • LB Gary Johnson Jr., who spent a few seasons in the CFL, worked out for the Jaguars on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee) says on The Insiders that he'll be practicing on Friday and will play Sunday versus the Vikings.
New York Jets
2023 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall (ankle) will practice on Friday, per head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh added that he "feels good" about Hall playing on Sunday versus the Texans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • NT Vita Vea (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, per head coach Todd Bowles.
  • LB Devin White (foot) will be out for Week 14, per Bowles.
  • DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) will be out, per Bowles.

