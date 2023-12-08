NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with an illness, was seen at practice on Friday, per local reporters.
INJURIES
- TE Dawson Knox "has a good chance" to play Sunday versus the Chiefs after being out since Week 8 with a wrist injury, per head coach Sean McDermott
INJURIES
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
- TE Tommy Tremble (hip) questionable
- LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) questionable
- DT DeShawn Williams (knee) out
INJURIES
- C Frank Ragnow (knee) doesn't have a good chance playing on Sunday versus the Bears, per head coach Dan Campbell.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision and listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns, per head coach Doug Pederson.
- WR Christian Kirk, who suffered a core muscle injury in Week 13, was officially placed on injured reserve.
TRYOUTS
- LB Gary Johnson Jr., who spent a few seasons in the CFL, worked out for the Jaguars on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) says on The Insiders that he'll be practicing on Friday and will play Sunday versus the Vikings.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (ankle) will practice on Friday, per head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh added that he "feels good" about Hall playing on Sunday versus the Texans.
INJURIES
- NT Vita Vea (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, per head coach Todd Bowles.
- LB Devin White (foot) will be out for Week 14, per Bowles.
- DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) will be out, per Bowles.