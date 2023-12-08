Jaguars' Doug Pederson: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Browns

Lawrence has made 46 consecutive starts to begin his career.

In 12 games this year, Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

If Lawrence can't go, veteran C.J. Beathard would get the start -- the first in his three-year tenure with Jacksonville.

Beathard had not started a game since Week 17 of the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers. The 30-year-old has 30 career appearances with the 49ers and Jaguars, with 12 starts, a 2-10 record, 3,614 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Beathard had a good accounting for himself on Monday, completing 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence against the Bengals. He did injure his non-throwing shoulder, but as reported earlier in the week by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, will push through it to play.