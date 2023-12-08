Around the NFL

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Browns

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 11:40 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Don't count out Trevor Lawrence just yet.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, will "probably" be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

"He's feeling good, we'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."

Pederson added that Lawrence's game status will be determined by how Friday's practice goes, indicating the QB will be listed as questionable on the injury report.

It's a stunning development after Lawrence was injured Monday night in a nail-biting loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In obvious pain after his offensive tackle Walker Little stepped on his leg, Lawrence slammed his helmet on the field at one point and had the Duval faithful dreading something catastrophic had taken place. 

However, further testing revealed a high ankle sprain. Though no injury is ideal, it came as a bit of a sigh of relief and Lawrence returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. Now he'll hold out hope he can start Sunday.

Related Links

Lawrence has made 46 consecutive starts to begin his career.

In 12 games this year, Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

If Lawrence can't go, veteran C.J. Beathard would get the start -- the first in his three-year tenure with Jacksonville. 

Beathard had not started a game since Week 17 of the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers. The 30-year-old has 30 career appearances with the 49ers and Jaguars, with 12 starts, a 2-10 record, 3,614 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Beathard had a good accounting for himself on Monday, completing 9 of 10 passes for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence against the Bengals. He did injure his non-throwing shoulder, but as reported earlier in the week by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, will push through it to play.

The Jaguars (8-4), hoping to hang on to first place in the AFC South, kick off against the host Browns (7-5) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles DBs: Can't allow Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb 'freestyle' their way to big plays Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary is keying in on stopping the flourishing connection between Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb ahead of this Sunday night's matchup.
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick blasts Steelers' effort in loss Patriots: 'In order to see the fruit, you've gotta toil for it'

Following Thursday night's loss to New England, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick pointed to the lack of mental fortitude and willingness to put in the work as the reason the Steelers flopped against 2-win opponents.
news

Patriots' safety Jabrill Peppers on victory over Steelers: Felt good to get a win for Bill Belichick

After Thursday night's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots veteran safety Jabrill Peppers said he was happy New England could get the W for head coach Bill Belichick. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Steelers on Thursday night

The New England Patriots jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Week 14 Thursday inactives: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looking forward to teaming up with QB Josh Dobbs in return from IR

Getting ready for his first game back from injured reserve, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson spoke on his excitement to team up with QB Josh Dobbs and hopefully keep his team in the playoff race.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kicker Robbie Gould announces retirement after 18 NFL seasons

An illustrious kicking career has reached its end. Veteran placekicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement after 18 NFL seasons Thursday via an article published by The Players' Tribune.
news

Ravens' Odell Beckham looking forward to reuniting with Rams in Week 14: It's 'all love and respect'

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is looking forward to squaring off against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, in a pivotal Week 14 matchup.
news

Dolphins sign RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

The Dolphins are signing right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.