Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Carr, dealing with a concussion, rib and right shoulder injuries, was limited during practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The QB still needs to pass through concussion protocol to be cleared to play.

Carr exited a Week 13 loss to Detroit after taking a crushing blow. It marked the third time he's been taken out of a contest this season due to injury -- second time placed in concussion protocol. Yet, Carr has not missed a start in 2023.

If Carr doesn't clear protocol, Jameis Winston could make his first start of the season.

The Saints are also dealing with an injury to quarterback/tight end/Mr. Do-it-all Taysom Hill, who is dealing with foot and left hand injuries. Hill is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt after missing practice all week. Head coach Dennis Allen noted Friday that the foot injury is more problematic for Hill's availability than the hand issue.