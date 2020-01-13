NFL Divisional Round winners/losers: Patrick Mahomes isn't fair

The well-coached Niners ooze talent on defense, and they are at their best when driven by No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa, who got my AP vote for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Honestly, it was a no-brainer pick. Bosa, who again served as the unit's Energizer Bunny on Saturday, finished with six tackles, two sacks, three QB hits and even a textbook pass breakup. On my SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio show last week, Bosa called Alexander the "ultimate team leader" and raved about what his return would mean. With him and Ford back in the mix, this group is loaded at every level. The leader of the back four, ageless wonder Richard Sherman, provided a clutch second-half pick that really allowed San Francisco to take full control of the game.