Move the Sticks Podcast: Looking Back at First QB Selected in Last 11 Drafts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the first quarterback selected in the last 11 NFL drafts, while also determining which quarterback ended up being the best in each of those drafts (3:50). After that, the pair reacts to the news of the Carolina Panthers firing general manager Marty Hurney and discuss if it's a good opening (20:04).