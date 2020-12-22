Move the Sticks Podcast: Looking Back at First QB Selected in Last 11 Drafts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the first quarterback selected in the last 11 NFL drafts, while also determining which quarterback ended up being the best in each of those drafts (3:50). After that, the pair reacts to the news of the Carolina Panthers firing general manager Marty Hurney and discuss if it's a good opening (20:04).
Texans fine QB Deshaun Watson $7.5K for violation of COVID protocols
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been fined $7,500 by the team for violating COVID-19 protocols at Watson's recent restaurant opening in which "dozens of people," including other Texans players, were photographed indoors without face coverings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, via sources.
Derek Carr (groin) limited at Raiders practice, splits reps with Marcus Mariota
Five days removed from tweaking his groin in front of the nation, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was back at practice Tuesday afternoon, splitting snaps with backup signal-caller Marcus Mariota.
Raiders TE Darren Waller: Pro Bowl spot 'real satisfying' given past struggles
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller earned a Pro Bowl spot on Monday, and he joined the "Huddle and Flow Podcast" this week to discuss his achievement and what it means to him given his past struggles with addiction.
Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that they hope to see running back James Conner (quad), linebacker Vince Williams (COVID-19 list) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson return Sunday.
Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club
The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback Dwayne Haskins partying at a gentleman's club and not wearing a mask while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests
The Lions have closed their facility after a player and non-player tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reported.
Doug Marrone not concerned with Jaguars' draft position in final two weeks
The Jaguars have the No. 1 draft pick after the Jets beat the Rams. But coach Doug Marrone isn't concerned about that and is focused on winning.
Frank Reich 'glad' Colts are in 'shocking' playoff race
Coach Frank Reich is glad that the Colts are in a crazy playoff race in the AFC. Each week is critical to them getting a playoff berth.
Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window
The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the kickoff time for Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and NFC East-leading Washington Football Team has been changed.
'Two weeks out' from playoffs, skidding Steelers not getting job done
Cincinnati held on Monday night, taking a 27-17 win into the winter solstice and leaving the Steelers dazed and searching for answers once again.
What we learned from Bengals' win over Steelers on Monday night
Jumping out to a 17-point first-half lead, the Bengals were led by a tenacious defense and the offensive play of quarterback Ryan Finley and running back Giovani Bernard as they stunned the Steelers with a massive 27-17 Monday night upset.