Green Bay Packers (3-4-1): They're still in a wide-open NFC North race -- and yet, this season feels like the beginning of the end of Mike McCarthy's tenure as head coach. The 0-4 road record is a sign of trouble. Consider that, of the 179 teams that have gone 0-4 on the road since 1978, just eight have posted winning records and three have made the playoffs. Whatever you think of [trading away](/share/page/site/nfl-com/Middle-of-the-road teams: Eagles, Falcons up, Packers down) safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dixand running backTy Montgomery (they probably had no choice but to move Montgomery, given how his last game with the team played out), parting ways with players will not help the Packers make the playoffs in 2018. Green Bay's postseason hopes likely hinge on Weeks 11 and 12, when the Packerstravel to Seattle and then Minnesota. They need to split those games, at least. The bottom line is, they just do not give you the feeling of a team on its way to greatness, even with the incomparable Aaron Rodgers under center.